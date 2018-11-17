Winnipeg police call for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy

Winnipeg police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dominik Mcivor-Sokil was last seen on October 30 in Winnipeg’s west end.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police searching for missing teenage girl

Mcivor-Sokil is described as 5’6″ with brown eyes and black hair

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jeans and carrying a black and grey backpack

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.