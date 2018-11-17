Everything you need to know ahead of the Holiday Parade of Lights in Halifax

It won’t be long until jolly old St. Nick arrives in Halifax for the Holiday Parade of Lights. But with the arrival of the big man in red comes some street closures you should know about.

With thousands of participants and spectators expected to line the parade route, the Halifax Regional Municipality is asking motorists to plan travel in advance and consider taking public transit to and from downtown Halifax.

The Red Nose Run will kick off just ahead of the parade, which will begin at approximately 6 p.m. on Upper Water Street, south of the CFB Halifax Dockyard.

Participants will then travel along Barrington Street, right onto Spring Garden Road, left onto South Park Street and finally right onto University Avenue. The parade then continues past the IWK Children’s Hospital and ends at the corner of University Avenue and Robie Street.

Streets along the parade route will close starting at 4:30 p.m. and will reopen once the parade and spectators leave the area.

Parking is prohibited along the parade route and on some nearby streets between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Parking on University Avenue will not be permitted after 3 p.m.

Free ferry service will be provided between the Alderney and Halifax terminals, beginning at 3 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., and will operate on a 15-minute frequency during this time period.

Halifax Transit buses that normally travel on the affected downtown Halifax streets will be detoured starting at 4 p.m. Residents can visit the Service Disruptions page for more information on affected routes.

The city is encouraging passengers to bring a food or monetary donation for the Parker Street Food Bank in lieu of fare payment.