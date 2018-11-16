Federal Liberals holding two-day convention in Kelowna

Politicians from across British Columbia will be in Kelowna this weekend, along with a smattering of their national counterparts, for a federal Liberal convention.

The two-day event will feature Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr plus federal ministers Melanie Joly, Francois-Philippe Champagne and Mary Ng. The convention will touch on several topics, including organizing to elect and mobilize more women, protecting B.C.’s economy and the legalization and regulation of cannabis.

In part, a federal Liberal press release said “Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are focused on a strong plan for British Columbians: to strengthen our middle class and grow the economy, to protect a healthy environment for our kids and grandkids, and to invest in new affordable housing and better roads, transit, and bridges. More than 12,000 British Columbians having registered as new Liberals in the last two years alone – and that grassroots support is growing every day.”

Champagne is the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and was slated to make a funding announcement Friday afternoon in Sicamous. Joly is the Minister of Tourism and Official Languages while Ng is the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion.

The convention will feature opening ceremonies on Friday at 7 p.m., with panels and discussion dominating the agenda for Saturday and Sunday. The convention will take place at the Delta Grand Hotel.