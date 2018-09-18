Fuhr acclaimed by federal Liberals for Kelowna-Lake Country

In a move that wasn’t surprising, Stephen Fuhr went unopposed in his bid to again be the Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country in next year’s federal election.

In 2015, Fuhr pulled off a stunning defeat in besting, and ousting, Conservative incumbent Ron Cannan, who had been the Member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country since 2006. That win made Fuhr the first Liberal to represent the riding since 1968.

In 2006, Cannan won the riding with 49.16 per cent of the vote. In 2008, Cannan again topped the riding with 55.93 per cent of the vote. Then in 2011, he peaked in popularity with 57.4 per cent of the vote.

In the 2015 election, with Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s popularity plummeting, Cannan only captured 39.8 per cent of the vote. Fuhr won 46.2 per cent of the vote.

On Tuesday, in a moment akin to ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,’ the Liberal Party said Fuhr was being acclaimed for Kelowna-Lake Country.

Fuhr said he’s happy with the level of federal visibility and investment in the riding, stating “I’m confident running on my record.”

For specifics, Fuhr said the riding has hosted the Pacific and national caucus meetings; pre-budget consultations; stakeholder meetings with ministers and parliamentary secretaries; and a visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their first trip to Canada with their children.

Financially, Fuhr said the riding has had federal financial support, such as re-opening the Veterans Affairs office, investment in UBCO, Okanagan College and water infrastructure, support for the Okanagan Rail Trail, local invasive species prevention and a new community centre in Lake Country.

The Cons fired 900 VA staff & only about half have been hired back. More benefits have been added & 30% more Vets are asking. This has been like changing the tire on the car while driving & will improve with time as we rebuild capacity to help. #cdnpoli https://t.co/m9vsOGD9Qs — Stephen Fuhr CD MP (@FuhrMP) September 16, 2018

“I very much appreciate my colleagues support. It makes it easier for me to advocate for the things this community needs and cares about,” said Fuhr.

Fuhr says the federal Liberals will be judged mainly on their fiscal record in the next election, adding that, from a national perspective, economic and wage growth are up, unemployment is down, debt to GDP is on the decline, and foreign direct investment in Canada was twice what is was in 2017 by the first half of 2018.

“The government is using its fiscal capacity to invest in Canada and Canadians and it is working,” he said. “Investments in physical and social infrastructure and preparation for a 21st century world where the digital economy, artificial intelligence and automation will dominate is not only smart, it’s necessary.”