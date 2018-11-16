Donald Trump says his answers for Russia probe are done, but not submitted

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has written answers to questions posed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia investigation.

But he has not yet submitted them.

While speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, Trump said the questions were “not very difficult” and he wrote the answers mostly himself.

“My lawyers aren’t working on it. I’m working on it. My lawyers don’t write the answers. I wrote the answers,” he said.

The president said he hasn’t submitted them because he’s “been a bit busy.”

Tensions have risen even higher over the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections since Trump called for the resignation of attorney general Jeff Sessions and replaced him with Matthew Whitaker on an acting basis.

Whitaker, who has been previously known to criticize the Mueller investigation, now oversees it.

Mueller, who took over the investigation in May 2017, is investigating whether members of Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia in the 2016 election and whether Trump has unlawfully sought to obstruct the probe, which has cast a cloud over his presidency.

Mueller already has brought charges against a series of former Trump aides.

Trump has called the probe a “witch hunt” and said there was no such collusion. Russia has also denied any interference.

