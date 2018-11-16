Hinz scores OT winner as Peterborough Petes beat Owen Sound Attack 4-3

Brady Hinz scored 1:54 into overtime to lift the Peterborough Petes to a 4-3 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Thursday night.

Teammate Adam Timleck earned a hat trick while Declan Chisholm and Pavel Gogolev each recorded two assists. Hinz, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Liam Kirk had single helpers.

Goalie Hunter Jones stopped 34 of 37 shots for the victory. The Petes were one-for-one on the power play and killed off both penalties.

Off the ice, Petes fans donated over $1,700 to Special Olympics Ontario and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Petes visit London to battle the Knights on Friday and then travel to Sarnia to face the Sting on Saturday. They return home to host the Kingston Frontenacs for Faith Night on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 7:05 p.m.