Kingston-area school bus service cancelled after heavy snow leaves roads a mess
There is no school bus service for elementary and secondary school students across southeast Ontario on Friday after the region was hit with the season’s first significant snowfall of the season.
Both the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario as well as Tri-Board Transportation Services tweeted out that their buses would not be on the roads Friday morning. However, schools remain open, but students will need to be driven to class Friday morning and picked up in the afternoon.
There were a number of collisions on major routes across the region overnight, including one that shut down the eastbound lanes of the 401 through Napanee for about an hour.
Further east, the OPP tweeted a photo of a plow stuck in the ditch off the 401 near Mallorytown Friday morning.
And as the snow started to fall Thursday evening, Belleville police indicated they had dealt with six separate collisions between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.