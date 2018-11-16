Kingston-area school bus service cancelled after heavy snow leaves roads a mess

There is no school bus service for elementary and secondary school students across southeast Ontario on Friday after the region was hit with the season’s first significant snowfall of the season.

Both the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario as well as Tri-Board Transportation Services tweeted out that their buses would not be on the roads Friday morning. However, schools remain open, but students will need to be driven to class Friday morning and picked up in the afternoon.

Due to significant accumulations and continued snow fall producing treacherous road conditions in many areas across our region of service, all school vehicle transportation has been cancelled today Friday November 16, 2018. — STEO News (@STEO_news) November 16, 2018

Nov 16 2018. It’s official. No school transportation will be offered today due to current road conditions and continuing snow, rain and icy conditions. Schools remain open unless you are advised otherwise. pic.twitter.com/gdyJyvvepQ — Tri-Board (@triboardbus) November 16, 2018

There were a number of collisions on major routes across the region overnight, including one that shut down the eastbound lanes of the 401 through Napanee for about an hour.

Further east, the OPP tweeted a photo of a plow stuck in the ditch off the 401 near Mallorytown Friday morning.

#SnowDay for a lot of kids. Lots of buses cancelled across eastern Ontario. Numerous collisions and vehicles in ditches. Even this plow ended up in the ditch along #Hwy401 near Mallorytown. If you do have to go, remember… #SeeSnowGoSlow ^bd pic.twitter.com/aN202qMQhy — OPP East (@OPP_ER) November 16, 2018

And as the snow started to fall Thursday evening, Belleville police indicated they had dealt with six separate collisions between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.