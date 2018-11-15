Lethbridge philanthropic leaders honoured at luncheon
You may have seen the hashtag #ThanksYQL on social media platforms over the past few days, as community contributions were recognized for philanthropy week.
The celebration continued Thursday afternoon at the Inspiring Philanthropy luncheon.
Seven local philanthropic leaders were honoured at the event, receiving awards for their generosity in areas like volunteering, giving, and charitable engagement.
- Corporate Philanthropist – Lethbridge Iron Works
- Individual/Family Philanthropist – Art & Mary Jane Crooks
- Small Business Philanthropist – Cox Financial Group
- Philanthropic Group (tie) – CHBA-Lethbridge region (now BILD-Lethbridge)
- Taber Charity Auction Group
- Youth Philanthropist – University of Lethbridge – Dhillon School of Business Integrated Management Experience
- Indigenous – Robert & Priscilla Janes
“My wife Priscilla and I set up a series of four scholarships at the University of Lethbridge, which are designed to assist Blackfoot graduates and undergraduates in their university work,” award recipient Robert Janes said.
