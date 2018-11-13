4th annual Philanthropy week kicks off in Lethbridge

A number of local organizations descended on Lethbridge City Hall on Tuesday to kick off Philanthropy week.

The fourth annual celebration commemorates the spirit of giving in the city, paying homage to those who give back on a daily basis. Those behind different organizations and community services were thanked, along with individuals helping their peers.

“One of the things we encourage all citizens to do is to really share the story of how they’re giving and maybe share the stories of how others have given to them,” said Joyanne Mitchell, president of the southern Alberta chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

“It’s a great opportunity just to say thank you and to share more of people’s stories.”

As part of the kick-off celebrations on Tuesday, the southern Alberta chapter of AFP took the time to recognize 40 local non-profit organizations that do so much to give back to the community each day; displaying their banners in the foyer of city hall.

“It’s important that we have partners in the city that help deliver hope and services to people within our community in need, without those organizations, many people wouldn’t receive those services,” Mayor Chris Spearman said.

Tuesday also saw a flag raising outside city hall, as well as the implementation of blue lights that will shine on the building each night.

The rest of the week is set to feature several other events, including an awards luncheon on Thursday and cupcake and hot chocolate giveaways.

The AFP is also encouraging residents to join in the celebrations and spread the love by hashtagging social media posts with “ThanksYQL,” celebrating anyone they believe has a positive impact on the city.