5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 16, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

1 – West Coast Christmas Show

November 16 – 18

Tradex, Abbotsford

Westcoastchristmasshow.com

2 – Crofton House Winter Bazaar

November 17

Crofton House School, Vancouver

Croftonhouse.ca

3 – Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival

November 17 & 18

Harrison River/Harrison Mills

Fraservalleybaldeaglefestival.ca

4 – Hyde Creek Salmon Festival

November 18

Hyde Creek Recreation Centre, Port Coquitlam

Hydecreek.org

5 – Ring of Fire, The Music of Johnny Cash

November 15 – December 1

Deep Cove Shaw Theatre, North Vancouver

Firstimpressionstheatre.com