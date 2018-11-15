5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 16, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
1 – West Coast Christmas Show
November 16 – 18
Tradex, Abbotsford
Westcoastchristmasshow.com
2 – Crofton House Winter Bazaar
November 17
Crofton House School, Vancouver
Croftonhouse.ca
3 – Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival
November 17 & 18
Harrison River/Harrison Mills
Fraservalleybaldeaglefestival.ca
4 – Hyde Creek Salmon Festival
November 18
Hyde Creek Recreation Centre, Port Coquitlam
Hydecreek.org
5 – Ring of Fire, The Music of Johnny Cash
November 15 – December 1
Deep Cove Shaw Theatre, North Vancouver
Firstimpressionstheatre.com
