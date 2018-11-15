5 Things To Do

November 15, 2018 7:18 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 16, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Christmas shows, Bald Eagles, and Hyde Creek Salmon

1 – West Coast Christmas Show
November 16 – 18
Tradex, Abbotsford
Westcoastchristmasshow.com

2 – Crofton House Winter Bazaar
November 17
Crofton House School, Vancouver
Croftonhouse.ca

3 – Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival
November 17 & 18
Harrison River/Harrison Mills
Fraservalleybaldeaglefestival.ca

4 – Hyde Creek Salmon Festival
November 18
Hyde Creek Recreation Centre, Port Coquitlam
Hydecreek.org

5 – Ring of Fire, The Music of Johnny Cash
November 15 – December 1
Deep Cove Shaw Theatre, North Vancouver
Firstimpressionstheatre.com

