More access to addictions services now available in the Interlake

Manitoba’s Health Minister was in Selkirk Man., Wednesday to mark the opening of a new Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic.

Cameron Friesen said the RAAM clinic will provide much-needed access for people seeking help with substance-abuse issues based on model borrowed from a program operating in Ontario.

The clinic will serve residents of the Interlake-Eastern health region from its location at 237 Manitoba Ave., offering counselling and assessment services as well as referrals to treatment programs or doctors.

“Where it once took weeks or even months for individuals to get the help they seek, these clinics accelerate the process, helping them more easily navigate the health system and move between addiction medicine specialists, primary care providers and community supports,” Friesen said.

For the time being, drop-ins are limited to a three-hour window on Tuesdays, although Friesen said the schedule is just a starting point.

“The recommendation from Ontario’s experience was one half day one time a week to start. We’re proceeding on that same basis understanding that even these posted hours can make a very significant difference.”

“The activities of the clinic extend well beyond the posted hours. This is early stages. As this model expands, we’re going need to measure carefully where the resource is needed and how to make the resource available,” Friesen said, suggesting they would consider expanding the hours of operation if needed.

The Selkirk facility brings to five the number of RAAM clinics operating in the province, including two in Winnipeg, one in Brandon and one in Thompson.