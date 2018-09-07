Manitoba’s new Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine Clinic only open six hours per week

Addicts trying to get help at Manitoba’s new Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) Clinic will find it’s not all that rapid.

The first of five clinics is now open at Winnipeg’s Crisis Response Centre on Bannatyne Avenue, with a goal to target patients seeking treatment for addictions or substance-related concerns, including opioids, methamphetamine and alcohol.

But it will only be open for six hours per week: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“It doesn’t sound like much, but I assure you we’ve leaned into this a great deal,” explained Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

“We’ve looked at the Ontario model where this is done, and even in Ontario the best practices document said about half-a-day a week will get you a start.”

Services are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the clinic. The province explained that those who want RAAM services outside of that six-hour window will be asked to return at the next scheduled time.

“Remember, what used to happen before is you had to go to a family physician, you to had to get a referral, you had to make your own specialist appointment,” Friesen said. “People are going to know better now where to go, how to get there and when they’re open.”

Friesen didn’t rule out extending those hours down the road.

“We’re going to use evidence to guide our decision-making on this issue. We’re going to look and say, how are these being used? How can we enhance this service? How can we make sure that we’re putting out the resources that will be very meaningful for these Manitobans who need them?”

A second clinic at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba location on Magnus Avenue will open soon, which will add four more hours of availability for addicts to get help.