Finland says Russian source disrupted its GPS signal during NATO war games

The disruption of Finland’s global positioning system (GPS) signal during recent NATO war games came from Russian territory, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed an earlier allegation from Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila that Russia may have intentionally disrupted the signal during the war games.

WATCH BELOW: NATO stages largest drill since the Cold War

Finland’s air navigation services earlier this month issued a warning for air traffic due to a large-scale GPS interruption in the north of the country. Norway had posted a similar warning about loss of GPS signals for pilots in its own airspace.

The authorities are continuing to investigate the matter and the issue is being discussed with the Russian Federation through diplomatic channels, the ministry added in a statement on Thursday.