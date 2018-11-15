Saskatoon weather outlook: -20 to -30 wind chills returning

-20 to -30 wind chills return as we take the polar plunge into the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

After falling back to -7 with wind chills down to -12 overnight, the mercury managed to recover to -2 degrees by daybreak.

Mostly cloudy skies stuck around through the morning with pockets of light snow at times as we warmed up to -1 heading into the noon hour.

A little bit of light snow is falling in Saskatoon on this Thursday morning https://t.co/FYD0YD9NDj #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ky2nT7sIx3 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 15, 2018

Clouds with a chance of snow stick around for the remainder of the day with an afternoon high staying close to the freezing mark.

Thursday Night

The chance of snow increases Thursday evening under mostly cloudy skies as a system passes by south of the city and we cool down into the minus teens overnight.

Friday

-22 is what it’ll feel like by Friday with wind chill as you head out the door in the morning under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow to start the day.

That risk will diminish during the day as skies clear out and late day sunshine rolls in with an arctic high pressure system that’ll keep temperatures in minus double digits and wind chills close to -20 all day.

Weekend

-30 is what it’ll feel like Saturday morning as the mercury plunges back to the -20s to start with mostly sunny skies lasting all day as we warm up toward minus single digits in by afternoon.

The next wave of clouds rolls in on Sunday as a system swings in bringing in a good chance of snow during the afternoon and evening after climbing to a daytime high just into minus single digits.

Work Week Outlook

Mostly to partly cloudy skies return for the third full week of November with afternoon highs flirting with the freezing mark to start the week before cooling back a bit with a chance of flurries later on.

