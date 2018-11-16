Bob Layton: Olympic fallout

It was the Rolling Stones who issued us a friendly reminder back in 1969 that You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Calgary’s Mayor Neheed Nenshi and his Olympic supporters may have been humming that Tuesday night as people in that city voted over 56 per cent not to bid on the 2026 winter games.

Switzerland‘s canton of Valais said no with a 54 per cent majority.

Austria said no because it lacked political support.

Calgary had political and financial support from all three levels of government.

But, Calgary people are not sheeple.

The “Yes” side had a million-dollar positive ad budget.

The no side had 400 buttons and the power of social media and the overriding fear of a cost over-run driving them.

Some were concerned about previous alleged cases of IOC corruption.

Mayor Nenshi was gracious in defeat, saying people who loved Calgary had thoughtful questions and he would like to continue the conversation.

Global’s famous poetic weather specialist Bill Matheson, looking down from above, is probably saying, “The Mayor proposed — and the people disposed.”

Now, if Edmonton could only get a plebiscite, say, on the West LRT?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.