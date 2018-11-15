Crime
Guelph man charged in 2 alleged sexual assaults at Stone Road Mall

Guelph police say a 66-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted twice at Stone Road Mall.

The investigation started on Monday after the victim reported incidents that happened on Nov. 1 and on Nov. 3.

Police said in both incidents, a woman received unwanted and non-consensual contact from a man.

Police arrested a suspect this week and charged him with two counts of sexual assault.

He will make a court appearance on Dec. 18.

Police said they have not received any other allegations of sexual assault against the suspect.

In a news release, police reminded the public that any sort of unwanted contact should be reported to them.

