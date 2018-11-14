Surrey is unveiled as fourth Urgent Primary Care Centre in British Columbia

The provincial government has unveiled a new Surrey Urgent Primary Care Centre in order for patients to get same-day access to health care professionals.

The primary care centre is part of a province-wide blitz the new government is making as part of an overhaul of the way health care is delivered in B.C.

“The Surrey Urgent Primary Care Centre will connect patients with ongoing primary health care delivered by a team of professionals, as well as provide a same day-care alternative to waiting in (an) emergency department,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“At least a quarter of visits to the Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department involve individuals who should be seen by member of a primary health-care team, including a family doctor, nurse practitioner or other health-care professional. This centre will now provide that option.”

READ MORE: B.C. government announces the first urgent care centre to be built in Surrey

The centre is focusing on vulnerable residents with complex care needs, including the frail and elderly, and people needing specialized mental health and substance-use services, as well as residents of the North Surrey/Whalley community.

The centre is the fourth of its kind to open in British Columbia. It officially opened on Tuesday. When the centre reaches full capacity, it will be able to service up to 5,000 patients.

WATCH HERE: NDP announce plan to create urgent care centres in B.C.

“This new urgent primary care centre will make it easier for the people of Surrey to access care that is appropriate and timely,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health’s president and CEO.

“This multidisciplinary team-based approach to providing health care means people have access to a variety of caregivers to address their needs.”

The provincial government has committed to 10 new urgent primary care centres to be established across B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. health minister sets goal to increase access to medical care

There are currently close to 78,000 people in Surrey who do not have a family doctor and currently rely on drop-in clinics or emergency rooms.

The new centre will provide diagnosis and care for non-emergency conditions requiring medical attention within 12 to 48 hours. The public will be directed to the centre, facility, located at 9639 137A St., by community or hospital care providers, and can also walk in.