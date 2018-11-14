Patrick Brown calls Lisa MacLeod ‘nasty,’ ‘angry,’ says members of PC Caucus ‘hated her’ in new book

The former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives is not pulling punches when it comes to social services minister Lisa MacLeod.

Brampton’s newly elected mayor Patrick Brown is scheduled to release ‘Take Down: The Attempted Political Assassination of Patrick Brown’ later this week.

In an advance copy shared with Global News, Brown unleashes on MacLeod saying, “When I think about Lisa MacLeod, I think about a person who is always angry. She was just angry with everything, with everyone and with her situation in life.”

Brown also claims, “Members of caucus hated her. If anyone else in caucus went off script the way MacLeod did, they’d be kicked out.”

READ MORE: ‘It was a coordinated effort’: Patrick Brown discusses end as PC leader, grudges in new book

Brown resigned from the party late last year after allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Brown questioned in the book if MacLeod was one of the architects behind his exit from Queen’s Park.

“Might it be that she was involved?” he wrote. “I had heard that MacLeod had been conspiring against me for some time.”

Brown also questioned MacLeod’s loyalty, especially in the hours and days following his resignation.

READ MORE: Patrick Brown says Vic Fedeli ‘dodged a bullet’ in relation to sexual misconduct allegations in new book

Brown alleges he heard rumors MacLeod ‘cut a deal’ with Vic Fedeli.

“MacLeod and Fedeli appeared to be the first to immediately benefit from my takedown, he by becoming interim party leader and she by being named the finance critic, the top job after being leader,” Brown wrote.

In his book, Brown references a late night conference call with members of PC caucus that took place on the evening of his departure from Queen’s Park.

Brown dubs the evening, ‘The Night of Knives.’

READ MORE: Statement of defence served by CTV to Patrick Brown in defamation lawsuit

He references MacLeod’s remarks on that conference call, saying, “We’re going into a campaign and we’ve just lost it now. I think Patrick, with all due respect, you don’t have the confidence of your campaign team. You don’t have the confidence of our caucus. You actually have to give those on this call and those candidates you recruited a fighting chance on June 7.”

In response Brown writes, “Which Lisa was this talking about doing right for the team? Would it be the Lisa, of the ‘I can’t keep staff cause I’m so nasty’ Lisa? Or perhaps the ‘I can’t work well with anybody’ Lisa? I couldn’t believe my ears.”

READ MORE: Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown attempts political comeback in Brampton

Brown also writes of MacLeod’s struggles with mental health.

He said Eastern Ontario party organizers and members of MacLeod’s team believed “that MacLeod made up the mental health issues she claimed to have suffered during the nomination races in order to endear the public to her and to make it difficult for her to be defeated in the nomination.”

Brown claims he told organizers to give MacLeod the benefit of the doubt but added, “None of what I did for MacLeod ever registered.”

When asked about the release of Brown’s book this week by Global News, MacLeod said only “I don’t comment on fiction.”

Global News reached out to MacLeod for further comment, but she was unavailable.