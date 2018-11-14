Suspect sought after woman shot in western New Brunswick

A woman was sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after she was shot in western New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to a residence in Somerville, N.B., near Hartland, at 2 a.m.

Police say the shots were fired through a window, and the victim was sent to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers do not believe the shooting was random and are seeking information from the public to help identify the suspect.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around 2 a.m. is asked to contact Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.