Police continue to investigate 2016 murder of Terrance Izzard in Halifax

Police are renewing their calls for information regarding the shooting death of Terrance Patrick Izzard in Halifax two years ago.

Halifax Regional Police say they first received a report of shots fired on Cragg Avenue on Nov. 14, 2016 at 11:07 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Terrance Patrick Izzard suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner ruled Izzard’s death a homicide.

Police believe there are people who could help solve the case and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They’re urged to contact police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.