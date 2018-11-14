Work on lights angers Parc commuters during morning rush

Patrizia Di Cori needs to drive south from Little Italy on a regular basis — she works in the restaurant industry and has to make regular deliveries. But recent changes to Avenue du Parc have stymied several attempts to drive south toward downtown.

Frustrated by your morning commute down Avenue du Parc the past week? The series of unique traffic lights on the road is the culprit. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ZbmYzZvvSN — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 14, 2018

“It’s impossible,” she said. “They’ve now closed the middle lane. Sometimes it backs up to Jean-Talon,” Di Cori said.

READ MORE: Montreal drivers warned that more congestion likely as Turcot project intensifies

Parc has five lanes — the direction of its middle lane is controlled by a series of traffic lights. The lights need to be replaced with newer LEDs. As of Nov. 8 those lanes head north.

The light controls the variable middle lane on Parc. The city needs to change those lights to LEDs. So work started Nov. 8 to change them out, and in the meantime the arrows are pointing northbound around the clock. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/y6yQz8qMax — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 14, 2018

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin told Global News that during the time the lights are being changed out, it isn’t safe to have them change direction because it could cause a head-on collision.

READ MORE: Montreal Mobility Squad believes it’s taking a bite out of traffic, critics not so sure

“Plan your move,” he advised southbound morning commuters.

In the southbound direction on Parc, the lane is always closed to drivers, meaning that there's one driving lane and one bus lane. The situation is going to be like that until about the end of the year. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/6uywj9tQ0J — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 14, 2018

READ MORE: Through traffic on Mount Royal to resume Thursday

Three lanes of Parc are available for afternoon commuters since the lights currently don’t change. The work is slated to finish by the end of the year.