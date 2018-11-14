Environment
November 14, 2018 9:46 am
Updated: November 14, 2018 10:20 am

Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to plunge Thursday

By Senior reporter  CKNW

Gas prices are expected to drop by 6 cents a litre on Thursday.

Gas prices are heading down in a big way across Metro Vancouver.

GasBuddy.com’s Dan McTeague says come Thursday prices are expected to drop six cents a litre.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen in a very long time,” said McTeague.

He said prices at the high end will come in around $1.38.9 a litre and lower in areas that don’t have the TransLink gas tax.

“You have not seen that price, and it was very temporary, since January 4,” McTeague added.

He said much of it is due to an oversupply of product.

“Much of it to do with what’s happening on global markets as [the price of] crude is crumbling,” said McTeague.

McTeague expects the lower prices to stick around for at least a week.

