Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to plunge Thursday

Gas prices are heading down in a big way across Metro Vancouver.

GasBuddy.com’s Dan McTeague says come Thursday prices are expected to drop six cents a litre.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen in a very long time,” said McTeague.

Need to fill up at the pumps? Wait a few days prices are about to drop according to @GasBuddyDan an expected six cent/litre plunge Thursday with average price in Lower Mainland going down to $1.38 @CKNW @GlobalBC @charlesadler @drex @jmcopsey67 @jonmccomb980 @MetroVancouver — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) November 14, 2018

He said prices at the high end will come in around $1.38.9 a litre and lower in areas that don’t have the TransLink gas tax.

“You have not seen that price, and it was very temporary, since January 4,” McTeague added.

READ MORE: Vancouver gas prices just broke a North American record set in LA in 2008

He said much of it is due to an oversupply of product.

“Much of it to do with what’s happening on global markets as [the price of] crude is crumbling,” said McTeague.

McTeague expects the lower prices to stick around for at least a week.