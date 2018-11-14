Canadian Paralympic committee disappointed, but respects Calgary Olympic plebiscite vote outcome
The group representing Canada’s Paralympic athletes says it is disappointed but respects the decision by Calgarians to vote against making a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
Marc-Andre Fabien, president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, says home games would have “united the nation” and energized people across the country.
But, he says in a statement today that the group is “pleased the people of Calgary had the opportunity to share their voice.”
In a plebiscite asking citizens if they wanted to host a Winter Games again, 56.4 per cent of those who went to the polls cast a dissenting vote Tuesday.
Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said “no.”
The plebiscite’s result is non-binding on city council, which has the final say on whether Calgary proceeds with a bid years after the city hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics.
The results won’t be declared official until Friday, with council expected to address the results Monday.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
