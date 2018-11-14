Mother, child struck by vehicle involved in North York crash
A woman in her 40s and an 11-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle involved a collision in North York.
Toronto police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Four Winds Drive near the Finch West subway station.
Police said one of the vehicles veered onto the sidewalk and struck the woman and her child.
Toronto paramedics said both pedestrians were conscious when first responders arrived. They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said both drivers involved in the collision remained on scene.
The intersection remains closed for the investigation.
