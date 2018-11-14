Crime
November 14, 2018 9:55 am

Mother, child struck by vehicle involved in North York crash

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of a Toronto ambulance.

Don Mitchell/AM640
A A

A woman in her 40s and an 11-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle involved a collision in North York.

Toronto police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Four Winds Drive near the Finch West subway station.

Police said one of the vehicles veered onto the sidewalk and struck the woman and her child.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by SUV in Toronto’s east end

Toronto paramedics said both pedestrians were conscious when first responders arrived. They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said both drivers involved in the collision remained on scene.

The intersection remains closed for the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Four Winds Drive
Keele Street
mother and child
Pedestrian Struck
Toronto Police
Two Vehicle Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News