Bill Kelly: Is Doug Ford using the premier’s office to settle political scores ?

Events of the last few months have added fuel to the fire that Doug Ford is using his new found power as premier to issue a series of political paybacks to his enemies.

The most obvious salvo was his unexpected move to arbitrarily reduce the size of Toronto City Council, just weeks before the municipal elections.

Ford had a great deal of animosity toward Toronto council for the way many of them treated his troubled and erratic brother, Rob, and his move to eliminate many of those council positions was seen by most as vindictive, not constructive.

In the same week, Ford eliminated two regional chair positions that just happened to be contested by two of his political rivals, Steven Del Duca and Patrick Brown.

This week, we found out that a senior staffer in the Ford administration directed Ontario Power Generation to fire a recent appointee to the organization, who just happened to be a supporter of Patrick Brown.

That political gambit will likely cost Ontario taxpayers about half a million dollars in severance payments.

It’s not unusual to see some minor personnel moves when there is a change in government, but Ford seems to be undertaking a political reckoning to vanquish his enemies.

So far, Ford’s focus seems to be less about governing, and more about getting even.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.