Roughriders coach Chris Jones evasive on team’s quarterback future

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones isn’t saying whether he’s interested in bringing back either of his quarterbacks next season.

Zach Collaros and Brandon Bridge will become free agents in an off-season that could potentially see star quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Mike Reilly hit the market.

Jones says he would discuss free agency at another time and wouldn’t comment on what his biggest off-season target is.

Saskatchewan’s season ended on Sunday with a 23-18 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal.

Collaros didn’t suit up against Winnipeg after taking a high hit in the Riders’ regular-season finale against B.C.

Bridge started in place of Collaros and passed for 100 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.