Sports
November 8, 2018 12:19 pm

Riders Chris Jones and Jordan Willams-Lambert nominated for league awards

By Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday (Nov. 8) that Chris Jones has been named west division coach of the year in the CFL.

Matt Smith / The Canadian Press
A A

Chris Jones has been named the CFL West Division coach of the year.

Jones, in his third season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, guided the team to the league’s second-best record at 12-6.

The Riders have not won 12 games in a season since 2008. This is Jones fifth season as a CFL head coach. He has been nominated for this award three times in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Roughriders QB Zach Collaros says he’ll be ready to play in West semifinal

The last Riders coach to win coach of the year was Corey Chamblin in 2013.

Riders rookie receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert was named the West Division most outstanding rookie on Thursday.

Williams-Lambert had 764 yards receiving and four touchdowns with a team-leading 62 receptions.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Jefferson, Lauther double nominees for CFL awards

The 24-year-old had two 100-yard games this season, picking up a season-high 152 yards on Aug, 19 and 113 yards on Oct. 2. He was named a CFL top performer in week 10.

The last Rider to be named most outstanding rookie was Weston Dressler in 2008.

The league winners will be announced at the Shaw CFL awards on Nov. 22 in Edmonton.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Chris Jones
Coach of the Year
Football
Jordan Williams-Lambert
Outstanding Rookie
Regina Sports
Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News