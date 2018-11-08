Riders Chris Jones and Jordan Willams-Lambert nominated for league awards

Chris Jones has been named the CFL West Division coach of the year.

Jones, in his third season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, guided the team to the league’s second-best record at 12-6.

The Riders have not won 12 games in a season since 2008. This is Jones fifth season as a CFL head coach. He has been nominated for this award three times in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The last Riders coach to win coach of the year was Corey Chamblin in 2013.

Riders rookie receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert was named the West Division most outstanding rookie on Thursday.

Williams-Lambert had 764 yards receiving and four touchdowns with a team-leading 62 receptions.

The 24-year-old had two 100-yard games this season, picking up a season-high 152 yards on Aug, 19 and 113 yards on Oct. 2. He was named a CFL top performer in week 10.

The last Rider to be named most outstanding rookie was Weston Dressler in 2008.

The league winners will be announced at the Shaw CFL awards on Nov. 22 in Edmonton.