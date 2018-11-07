Sports
November 7, 2018 3:47 pm

Roughriders QB Zach Collaros says he’ll be ready to play in West semifinal

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros says he'll be ready to play on Sunday in the West Division semifinal against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Collaros says he feels good after leaving the Riders’ regular season finale against the B.C. Lions following a hit from Odell Willis.

Saskatchewan head coach Chris Jones says Collaros underwent and passed concussion protocol.

He stopped short from naming Collaros the starting quarterback against the Blue Bombers.

The Roughriders went on to beat B.C. 35-16 with Canadian Brandon Bridge taking the remaining snaps behind centre.

Saskatchewan was without Collaros for four games earlier this season after he suffered a concussion in Week 2.

