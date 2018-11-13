Unlucky lotto-ticket thieves arrested in stolen car, say Winnipeg police

An early-morning convenience store robbery on Sunday has resulted in charges for five Winnipeggers.

Police say two men and a woman robbed a store in the 1400 block of Pembina Highway and stole a large number of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Officers searched the area and found a Hyundai Sonata – which had been reported stolen Oct. 20 – displaying a plate that had been stolen from another vehicle on Saturday.

All four occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest, and police seized what they said was a substantial amount of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

With the help of a K-9 unit, police tracked a fifth suspect to River Avenue and Osborne Street, then followed him to an address in the 600 block of Elgin Avenue.

The man was arrested and found to be in possession of the keys for the stolen vehicle.

Ian Thomas Langridge, 41, faces charges of robbery, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with an undertaking, and possessing body armour without a valid permit.

Billie Erin Kozub, 35, Lusito Christopher DeJesus, 34, and Devon Allan Bath, 33, have all been charged with disguise with intent, robbery, and possessing property obtained by crime, both over and under $5,000.

All four have been detained at the Remand Centre.

Quintina Rochelle Berens-Francois, 22, also faces charges of robbery and possessing property obtained by crime, but she has been released from custody by a judge.

