Surrey city Coun. Laurie Guerra resigns as director of AutismBC

Surrey city Coun. Laurie Guerra has resigned from her position as director of AutismBC.

This follows calls for her to step down after a petition was launched by Mirella Russell, the mother of a 13-year-old boy with autism.

This followed news that Guerra and another newly-elected Coun. Steven Pettigrew both spoke at a post-election party attended by anti-SOGI 123 groups.

SOGI 123 is a resource package designed to help teachers and school administrators reduce discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in their curriculum.

READ MORE: AutismBC director draws fire for reported appearance at anti-SOGI event

In a statement, AutismBC said over the past few days there have been some concerns and negative perspectives about the organization expressed by members and others in the community and they are “deeply concerned” about the stress the situation has caused.

“Our guiding light is to be a leader in the autism community, providing education, training, information and support for families,” the statement reads. “We want to ensure that our strong commitment to inclusion of all people is clear. We want to preserve the trust of the community, and we will fortify our endeavour to be transparent and accountable to all members of the community.”

READ MORE: ‘No room for discrimination’ says Education Minister, school groups, amid dueling SOGI protests

On Sunday, Russell said she was hurt when she found out Guerra spoke at the event.

“My heart hurt because as a parent of a child who has special needs, who I always fight for his inclusion, I felt that the organization that represents kids on the spectrum all of a sudden had a representative who spoke of hatred, and to me that felt like a betrayal,” she said.

WATCH: Thousands of B.C. children waiting for autism assessment

Previously, Guerra referred questions on the matter to AutismBC, saying she is “extremely busy doing the work the residents of Surrey elected me to do.”

However, Guerra also appeared to address the controversy on her Facebook page, writing, “After only three days in office I finally get what the term ‘fake news’ means.” — With files from Grace Ke