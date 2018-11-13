Police investigating after break-in at Collingwood garage

Police are investigating after a garage in Collingwood was broken into.
According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, sometime overnight between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, a garage on Maple Street near Second Street was forcibly entered.
Police say two Stihl TS420 quick-cut saws were stolen.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
