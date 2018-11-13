Police seek to identify man accused of using reported stolen credit cards in Barrie

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of using credit cards reported stolen from a vehicle in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, in the early morning of Nov. 7, a man received an email from his bank advising him that there was fraudulent activity on his accounts.
The victim told police he discovered his vehicle had been entered overnight and his wallet had been taken.
Police say several of the man’s cards were used to make approximately $650 worth of fraudulent transactions at a convenience store in Barrie.
According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance footage at the convenience store.
Officers are now searching for a man between the ages of 25 and 35, with a black beard. He was seen wearing a black hat, a grey sweater with “RAW” written across the front and a tan camouflage and black winter jacket.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
