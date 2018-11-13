Saskatoon weather outlook: warmest day of November on Wednesday

Warmest day of November so far gets followed by possible rain and snow.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

-13 is what it felt like with wind chill early in the morning as temperatures slid back to -8 before warming up into mid-minus single digits to start the day.

As the mercury slid up to -3 C before noon, wind chills made their way into minus single digits under mostly cloudy skies.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies linger through the afternoon as we climb up to an afternoon high a degree above freezing for the first time in over a week.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy skies stick around Tuesday night as conditions cool back into mid-minus single digits.

Wednesday

Wind chills will touch on minus double digits to start the day on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies to start the day.

Saskatoon will sit in the warm sector of a system bringing over 10 centimetres of snow to parts of northern Saskatchewan as skies clear and sunshine returns, which will help warm us up to a whopping 5 C above freezing.

Thursday-Friday

There is a chance of rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a cold front slides through, so be prepared for a slipper Thursday morning before we warm up to the freezing mark with some snow during the day.

Skies clear out with increasing sunshine during the day as an arctic high pressure system keeps temperatures in minus double digits during the day.

Weekend Outlook

Mostly sunny skies stick around to start the weekend on Saturday with a cool start to the day with temperatures down to -18 and wind chills in the mid -20s before we warm up into minus single digits by afternoon.

A push of warmer air swings into the area during the day on Sunday with the mercury rising into mid-minus single digits under a mix of sun and cloud.

Karen Lemmerich took the Nov. 13 Your Saskatchewan photo at Southend overlooking Reindeer Lake:

