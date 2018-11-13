Nova Scotia Power activates Emergency Operations Centre ahead of nor’easter

Nova Scotia Power says it has activated its Emergency Operations Centre [EOC] in advance of an impending nor’easter, which is forecast to bring heavy rain and snow to the province overnight Tuesday.

We've activated our Emergency Operations Centre as of noon today in advance of an impending nor’easter. We’re positioning powerline crews and forestry teams, and we’re staffing up our Customer Care Centre. Details in news release: https://t.co/P0cHbKTLYI #NSStorm — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) November 13, 2018

Wind warnings have been issued for several coastal counties, as well as throughout all of Cape Breton. Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 100 km/h.

Special weather statements are in place for the rest of the province.

“In preparation, we’re positioning powerline crews and forestry teams across the province, and we’re staffing up our Customer Care Centre,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead.

“We continue to closely monitor weather forecasts, and we will have crews staged throughout the province so that we can respond to affected customers as quickly as possible.”

According to Nova Scotia Power, the EOC helps restore power as quickly as possible and stays in touch with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office

Based on the current storm track and forecasted winds, Drover says Nova Scotia Power is expecting the majority of outages to be along the south shore, Halifax Metro, and the northeastern area of the province into Cape Breton.

“Typically, with forecasted wind gusts above 80 km/h, we see outages caused by trees contacting or falling on power lines,” Drover said in a statement on Tuesday. “Freezing temperatures are also forecast beginning overnight tonight and into Wednesday. We encourage people to monitor their local weather forecasts and make preparations accordingly. We will be ready to begin restoration efforts as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

A wind and rain storm in the province last week left more than 18,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark, with the Annapolis Valley and North Shore areas being the hardest hit.

