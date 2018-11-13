2 men charged after illicit cannabis, tobacco seized in Clearview Township

Two men have been charged after police seized illicit cannabis and tobacco in Clearview Township.
According to Huronia West OPP, on Nov. 8, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 91.
Police say, as a result, 14,756 grams of illicit dry cannabis and 16,452 untaxed cigarettes were seized.
Officers say a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old man both from Clearview Township are facing a number of charges including possession of illicit cannabis, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of unmarked cigarettes and possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
