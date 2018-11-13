Crime
November 13, 2018 11:25 am

2 men charged after illicit cannabis, tobacco seized in Clearview Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Two men have been charged after police seized illicit cannabis and tobacco in Clearview Township.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Nov. 8, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 91.

Police say, as a result, 14,756 grams of illicit dry cannabis and 16,452 untaxed cigarettes were seized.

READ MORE: 2 men charged after senior defrauded of thousands of dollars in Clearview Township

Officers say a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old man both from Clearview Township are facing a number of charges including possession of illicit cannabis, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of unmarked cigarettes and possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
Clearview
Clearview Township
County Road 91
Huronia West Opp
illicit cannabis
illicit tobacco
Ontario Provincial Police
Tobacco

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News