Alex Trebek says #MeToo movement is ‘scary time for men’

Alex Trebek is already imagining what his final show will look like.

The longtime Jeopardy! host sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Vulture, opening up about practically every issue under the sun.

Speaking about the #MeToo movement, Trebek expressed concern for men who may have behaved badly when they were younger.

“You know, when the #MeToo movement started, I had discussions with the staff during production meetings. I said, ‘My gosh, this has got to be a scary time for men,’” the 78-year-old host said. “I’m fortunate that I’ve never been in a position of power where I might be able to lord it over somebody sexually. I said, ‘But there are guys out there — young guys are stupid in their teens.’ There’s nothing stupider than a teenage boy. They’re operating on testosterone.”

On the subject of politics, the Canadian-born game show host said that he has never met Donald Trump, but that he did get to sit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for almost an hour.

“I’m keenly aware of little nuances, and I noticed at one point, after about 45 minutes, that Justin did something like this [scratches under his shirt],” Trebek recalled, “and about 10 seconds later, there was a knock on the door and one of his assistants came in and said, ‘Mr. Prime Minister, you have a meeting.’”

He continued, “[Trudeau] has a buzzer under his shirt that he can use to signal his assistants when it’s time to come and get him. But Trudeau did say to me, ‘Count me in if you ever do a celebrity tournament featuring world political leaders.’ I said, ‘I can’t think of anybody who would want to take you on.’”

Trebek has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, and is currently signed on with the show until 2022, so naturally the subject of retirement came up.

“When it’s clear that it’s time for me to go, I’ll go,” he said.

“I will tell the director, ‘Time the show so that I have 30 seconds at the end,’” Trebek said, envisioning his final show. “Because when Ken Jennings lost after 74 wins in a row, I had a tear in my eye and no time for a good-bye. So all I want on my last show is 30 seconds, and I’ll do what Johnny Carson did: ‘Hey, folks, thank you. Been a good run and all good things must come to an end.’ Then I’ll move on.”