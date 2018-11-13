Entertainment
Kidney stones force Poison’s Bret Michaels to postpone concert

Bret Michaels performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev. on Nov. 3.

Bret Michaels was forced to cancel his scheduled Nov. 11 performance in Greeneville, Tenn., on Sunday night, following an emergency hospitalization. The Poison frontman was left unable to move after being diagnosed with multiple kidney stones, one of which was “incredibly large.”

The show was set to feature the rest of the Bret Michaels Band. The 55-year-old rocker is known to rarely cancel performances, however, his diabetes complicated the situation according to his publicist.

Bret Michaels performs in concert at the Cedar Park Center on April 24, 2016 in Cedar Park, Tex.

The announcement was made early Sunday afternoon by a member of Michael’s team. They wrote a message detailing the delicacy of the situation.

“With much regret, we hate to inform you that tonight’s Bret Michaels sold-out performance will be postponed due to a medical emergency,” wrote the representative on Facebook.

“Bret has an incredibly large kidney stone and several small stones that are now in a position that have made Bret immobile. While kidney stones are extremely painful on their own, being a diabetic complicates the situation and Bret needs to be monitored very carefully.”

A number of fans reached out to offer their prayers and show their understanding. “Prayers for Bret!” one fan wrote. “He always gives 110%. Take time to recoup! Your fans love you and will understand,” she added.

“As all Bret’s fans have seen in the past, it takes a dire emergency to keep him from performing,” they added.

Bret Michaels performs at the 2014 MDA Show Of Strength Telethon held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 13, 2014 in Hollywood, Calif.

Following the viral breakout of the news, die-hard Poison fans from around the world gathered over Twitter to spread love and support towards Michaels.

Michaels is known for his showmanship and prides himself on always providing the best show. “Everyone who loves him will understand. His health has to come first,” someone else wrote. “Who knows how long he has been pushing it,” she added.

As of this writing, there have been no official updates on Michaels’ status.

Bret Michaels rides in the annual Krewe of Orpheus Parade on Feb. 27, 2017, in New Orleans, La.

Fortunately for those set to attend the show, the Talk Dirty to Me singer fulfilled his promise and set a rescheduled date for his Tennessee performance. On Dec. 21 he will return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.

All original tickets will be honoured on the new date and additional tickets are now available at the venue box office.

