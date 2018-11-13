Police seek public’s assistance in locating missing Bracebridge man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Jesse Campbell who has been missing from the Bracebridge area since Sunday.

According to Bracebridge OPP, Campbell was last seen at his home on Shier Street late Sunday afternoon.

Police have described Campbell as approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, with a slim build, weighing around 170 pounds. Officers say he has short, brown, curly hair with a receding hairline.

According to police, Campbell was last seen wearing a Patagonia fleece hoodie, jeans, bright green Saucony running shoes and may be wearing a blue outer vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).