Road closure between Kelowna and Naramata extended due to lengthy repairs

A section of road near Kelowna that was washed away by flooding in 2017 is taking longer to repair than expected.

After a culvert at the eight-kilometre mark of Chute Lake Road was washed out by torrential rain in May 2017, temporary pipes were put in place.

Argo Road Maintenance is now working on a more permanent solution that involves installing a multi-plate culvert.

READ MORE: Culvert replacement to shut down route between Kelowna and Naramata

The forestry road connecting Kelowna and Naramata has been shut down while repairs are underway.

The road was scheduled to reopen on Nov. 8 but that date was extended to Nov. 15.