road closure
November 13, 2018 1:05 am

Road closure between Kelowna and Naramata extended due to lengthy repairs

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The road closure between Kelowna and Naramata has been extended as crews work to repair a culvert washed out by torrential rains in May 2017.

Global News
A A

A section of road near Kelowna that was washed away by flooding in 2017 is taking longer to repair than expected.

After a culvert at the eight-kilometre mark of Chute Lake Road was washed out by torrential rain in May 2017, temporary pipes were put in place.

Argo Road Maintenance is now working on a more permanent solution that involves installing a multi-plate culvert.

READ MORE: Culvert replacement to shut down route between Kelowna and Naramata

The forestry road connecting Kelowna and Naramata has been shut down while repairs are underway.

The road was scheduled to reopen on Nov. 8 but that date was extended to Nov. 15.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Argo
Argo Road Maintenance
Chute Lake Road
Chute Lake Road closure
Chute Lake Road repairs
culvert
culvert replacement
Flooding
Kelowna
Kelowna Flood 2017
kelowna road closure
kelowna roads
naramata
naramata roads
road closure

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News