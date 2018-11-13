Scott Thompson: Accountability — a quality that seems to be disappearing

A very unusual trial is being decided in Brockville next Monday.

A woman who was sleeping over after a house party allegedly woke up to pain. This led her to believe she had been sexually assaulted by a man whom she claims had climbed onto the blow-up mattress where she was sleeping.

After losing his first trial, the accused changed his original story in appeal, admitting that a sexual assault had occurred but arguing that he was not criminally responsible because he suffered from sexsomnia.

Sexsomnia is a disorder that causes people to engage in sexual behaviour while they are still asleep.

Kind of like sleepwalking with your pants down.

Apparently, this is a recognized disorder. Whether it applies to this case, in which the accused was allegedly intoxicated, remains to be seen.

READ MORE: (From 2015) Alleged ‘sexsomniac’ who admits to sexually assaulting woman wins new trial

The case has dragged on for many years and has prevented the alleged victim from moving on with her life as the accused plays every card in the deck.

More proof the legal system has many options for the accused but few for victims.

It seems as long as we can find some expert who can back our claims, we don’t have to accept responsibility for our actions.

What have we learned?

Accountability is another quality that seems to be disappearing.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.