Puppies found in sub-zero temperatures in Regina’s warehouse district

Six puppies are now warm and safe after being abandoned in freezing temperatures in Regina.

A woman was leaving her workout class in the Warehouse District on Nov. 6 when she noticed something dart in front of her. It turned out to be a puppy. It led her to a box filled with five other pups, abandoned outside in sub-zero temperatures.

READ MORE: Pair of puppies rescued after four days atop Fraser Valley cliff in Mission

With the wind chill, it felt like -20 at the time. Hoping to save the freezing puppies, the woman called CC RezQs, a non-profit animal shelter, which took them in.

“They were very dehydrated. We were mostly concerned for frostbite — so signs of their toes being discoloured — but our biggest concern was dehydration,” said Stephanie Senger, director and foster co-ordinator with CC RezQs Regina.

The puppies’ condition improved within 36 hours, and they survived the night. They’re now at a foster home in northwest Regina and will soon be in search of forever homes.

READ MORE: Puppies rescued from abandoned car were among 44 dogs brought to Calgary animal group this week

Although Senger said the situation isn’t that common in Regina, another litter was found just outside the city last Friday. The puppies were discovered by a construction worker — only two survived.

“I was a little frustrated, to be honest, that things like this still happen,” Senger said.

She adds that there are better ways to deal with unwanted animals.

“We’re just really urging people to become informed. Look online, look up animal rescues in Regina,” Senger said. “If we don’t have room at our rescue and you contact us, we’ll make room in an emergency. We always do so please just call someone who can help you.”

The rescue is also looking for foster homes to help with the increased number of dogs in its care.