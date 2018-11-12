Neighbours of scofflaw North Vancouver hostel operator claim she’s still hosting guests

Neighbours claim the illegal Oasis House hostel is back in business even though a judge found the owner in contempt of court for using her townhouse for short-term rentals.

At the Oct. 24 contempt hearing, Emily Yu agreed to no longer rent out her rooms to short-term tenants. Justice Barry Davies said he would give Yu four months to prove it before handing down a sentence.

Globalnews.ca coverage of Oasis Hostel

Neighbour Chris Stoker said he saw people with suitcases leaving Yu’s townhome just two days later. Another neighbour, Gabriel Vaghy, approached three people with suitcases this weekend.

He alleges the trio confirmed they were guests of Yu’s hostel.

Yu told Global News she has not had any guests since the hearing but states she believes the contempt ruling was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt and the case was delayed for four months.

Yu has been marketing the 14-bed operation as the “Oasis Hostel” over the objections of her neighbours.

Last year, her strata corporation won a Civil Resolution Tribunal ruling against the operation, which was later upheld by the B.C. Supreme Court.

READ MORE: North Vancouver strata seeks contempt of court ruling against townhouse-turned-hostel owner

In October, the strata won another Supreme Court victory, this time finding Yu in contempt of court for ignoring those previous rulings.

The strata’s lawyer said they will be taking the matter back to court and will seek a ruling to force the sale of Yu’s home.