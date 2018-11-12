World
November 12, 2018 1:46 pm
Updated: November 12, 2018 1:51 pm

Facebook back up and running after reported outages across Canada, U.S.

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

FILE -- Facebook app on mobile phone.

EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
If you were having trouble logging onto Facebook Monday, you weren’t alone. The social media giant was reporting outages all over Canada and the United States.

On Facebook’s outage map it appeared the social media network wasn’t working for parts of Toronto, Montreal and parts of the East Coast in Canada. Major U.S. cities like Boston, New York and Miami also cited problems.

The outage also impacted Mexico, Brazil and parts of Europe.

Users took to Twitter to report the outage, with #FacebookDown trending quickly.

As of around 1:40 p.m. local time many people reported the social media website was working again.

It’s not yet known what has caused the outages.

