Alberta increasing solar rebates as the green energy industry grows 500% since 2015

Alberta has seen a huge uptick in demand for solar energy, so the province is increasing rebates for both homeowners and non-profits, as well as putting more money towards solar energy programs.

On Monday, the Alberta government announced it is increasing funding to programs run by Energy Efficiency Alberta and the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre.

Energy Efficiency Alberta is funded by the province’s carbon tax and is aimed at getting Albertans to use energy more wisely.

Since April 2017, more than 950 solar installations have been completed via its residential and commercial solar program, the province said.

To up the incentive, Energy Efficiency Alberta is increasing solar rebate levels by 15 per cent for residences ($.075/watt to $0.90/watt) and 25 per cent for non-profits ($0.75/watt to $1.00/watt).

The per-project cap for businesses and non-profits is being raised from $500,000 to $1 million.

The province said homeowners can now get up to 35 per cent off solar panel installation, for a maximum rebate of $10,000, and businesses and non-profit organizations can get up to 35 per cent off system costs, to a maximum rebate of $1 million.

Rebates are based on the size of the installation and calculated at $0.90 per watt for residential, $0.75 per watt for commercial, and $1 for non-profits and charities.

There’s an extra perk for Edmonton residents. The City of Edmonton is currently offering an additional incentive of $0.15/watt towards the cost of installing a residential system, on top of the with $0.90/watt from Energy Efficiency Alberta.

The government says by 2019, the program is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half a million tonnes – the same as taking 70,000 passenger vehicles off the road.

The Alberta government is also providing an additional $7.5 million to help municipalities develop solar projects through the Alberta Municipal Solar Program, which is managed by the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre. The province says first-time applicants to the program will receive an additional rebate incentive of $0.25/watt.

The Alberta Municipal Solar Program has supported 60 projects in 28 municipalities, resulting in an estimated annual savings of over $675,000 on power bills.

Solar still only makes up a small part of Alberta’s electricity grid, but its popularity is growing.

The Alberta government says since 2015, the solar industry has grown by nearly 500 per cent. About 3,100 solar installations have been completed and solar capacity has increased from six MW in 2015 to 35 MW in 2018.

The province claims Albertans have conserved enough energy to power a city the size of Leduc, and predicts consumers will save $92 million on energy bills over the lifetime of the projects.

Earlier this year, solar industry participants said they expected more investment to flow into Alberta. The province said as of Monday, more than 300 certified companies have installed solar projects across the province.

