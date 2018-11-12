Mike’s Monday Outlook: getting back to 0 with a little more snow

The cold came in quickly around southern Manitoba. There’s even ice already starting to form on the Assiniboine and Red rivers.

Last week was quite overcast and we saw some light snow. Of course, temperatures by the end of the week were well below normal.

READ MORE: Mike’s Monday Outlook: wintery week ahead for southern Manitoba

This week is starting off clearer but also quite cool. Daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday will be close to normal lows this time of year. There will be some milder days towards the middle and end of the week. This will happen as a low pressure systems moves across the prairies.

Northern Manitoba will see more snow than the south and the snow will start sooner as well. Snow up north will begin Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

In southern Manitoba, the snow will likely start around Wednesday night and Thursday.

Snowfall totals around Winnipeg look to be quite light. Around 2 cm look possible but with the milder temperatures, there will be a risk of some freezing rain.

Behind this system there will be more cooler weather but the timing isn’t as clear.

Friday currently looks like it will be cloudy with some lingering flurries possible.

Saturday though, will be cold!

READ MORE: Santa Claus Parade saved after group hits $100K fundraising goal

As of Monday afternoon, it looks like Saturday’s high will stay below -10° C. Bundle up if you’re heading to the Santa Claus Parade!

WATCH: With the parade coming up this weekend, here is a look back at the line up from 2017