Winnipeg woman stabbed ‘a number of times’ in back alley

A Winnipeg woman is in guarded condition after she was stabbed walking in a back lane Friday night.

Police said the woman, 27, was walking in the lane between McGee Street and Maryland Street, north of Wellington Avenue at about 11:45 p.m.

Three men approached her and demanded her personal property. She was then stabbed “a number of times” before she was pushed to the ground, where the assault continued, said police.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide after early morning death northeast of Winnipeg

The trio grabbed her things and ran away on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and has since been upgraded to stable but guarded condition.

On Sunday, at about 1:05 a.m., the Major Crimes Unit tracked down three suspects and arrested them on Sherbrook Street.

Daniel Joey Bouchie, 20, Shaun William Joseph Cook, 19, and John Henry Sinclair, 19, all face robbery, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

They are in custody.

WATCH: Beer store standoff last stop on city-wide crime spree