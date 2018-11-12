Second-degree murder charges laid in connection with man’s death in Port Coquitlam

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid in connection with a man’s death in Port Coquitlam on Nov. 4.

Around 5:44 a.m. that day, the Coquitlam RCMP responded to a call from a home in the 2300-block of Atkins Avenue where they found 36-year-old Johnathan Shingoose dead with injuries that indicated foul play.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the case and determined this was an isolated incident.

“I just heard someone screaming like a banshee, heard the sirens coming, came to come out of the parking garage, and there were four or five cruisers and a few ambulances here,” said neighbour Curtis Goldsberry on Nov. 4.

On Nov. 9, Elwood Poorman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Shingoose’s death.

“IHIT investigators, supported by the Coquitlam RCMP, steadfastly worked to compile the evidence for charge approval consideration by crown counsel,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a release. “Our police investigation is ongoing. It has been turned over to the B.C. Prosecution Service and the matter will be before the court.”

Poorman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information, who has yet to come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).