Adopt A Pal: Precious puppies ring in the work week

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Back to Pack Rescue Shelter introduced us to some puppies that already have some key training elements down pat. In addition to pulling on your heart strings, they can also ring a bell.

Pinkie is 11-weeks-old. She already has a lot of training under her belt — she can ring a bell and shake a paw.

Pinky was rescued from Garden Hill, Man. She loves kisses and treats.

WATCH: Pinkie does some tricks on Global News Morning

Frost is a lovable, energetic dog eager for affection. He will do almost anything to get a treat or some food.

If you’re ever looking for Frost, you can probably find him resting near his dishes waiting for the next meal.

Training can be one of the more time-consuming and challenging parts when first bringing your new friend home.

Back to Pack’s Andrew Din said there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to training a dog.

“One thing to do is start with some basic commands and then work your way up as time progresses,” Din said.

“One common mistake is just trying to train a puppy on everything at once.”

YES! Puppy Monday! Today we have Back To Pack who train rescue dogs to have impeccable manners. Still lots of kisses tho. #globalwpg pic.twitter.com/xZH1S0XVCJ — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) November 12, 2018

For more information on Back to Pack’s furry friends up for adoption and the process of adopting, you can visit their website here.

WATCH: Back to Pack Rescue Shelter joins Global News Morning for Adopt A Pal