November 12, 2018 10:26 am
Updated: November 12, 2018 11:23 am

Hamilton Bulldogs rally in 3rd period to defeat Peterborough Petes 3-1

The Hamilton Bulldogs edged the Peterborough Petes 3-1 on Saturday in OHL action at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The Hamilton Bulldogs rallied with three goals in the third period to defeat the host Peterborough Petes in OHL action on Saturday night.

The Petes were leading 1-0 heading into the third thanks to a second-period goal by Adam Timleck. Brandon Saigeon and Avery Hayes replied for Hamilton with Nicolas Mattinen adding an empty-net goal.

Goalie Hunter Jones made 33 saves in the loss as his team fell to 11-9.

The Petes’ next game is Thursday when they host the Owen Sound Attack at 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

