Hamilton Bulldogs rally in 3rd period to defeat Peterborough Petes 3-1
The Hamilton Bulldogs rallied with three goals in the third period to defeat the host Peterborough Petes in OHL action on Saturday night.
The Petes were leading 1-0 heading into the third thanks to a second-period goal by Adam Timleck. Brandon Saigeon and Avery Hayes replied for Hamilton with Nicolas Mattinen adding an empty-net goal.
Goalie Hunter Jones made 33 saves in the loss as his team fell to 11-9.
The Petes’ next game is Thursday when they host the Owen Sound Attack at 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.
