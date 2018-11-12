Pedestrian struck by SUV in Haliburton dies in hospital

OPP say a pedestrian who was struck by a SUV in Haliburton on Friday evening has died of her injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Victoria Street and Maple Avenue.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where police say she died.

She has been identified as Carol Lefebvre, 65, of Halibuton.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The intersection was closed for six hours as OPP investigated. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.